EXO's Chanyeol announces new solo ‘Good Enough’ with a teaser poster

ByJahanvi Sharma
Oct 17, 2023 01:09 AM IST

EXO's Chanyeol has surprised his fans with the reveal of his soon to be released solo ‘Good Enough’ and fans CAN'T KEEP CALM! Read more below.

EXO's Chanyeol announced his new solo single ‘Good Enough’ with a teaser poster of the song and his fans are as excited as the K-pop star for his return.

It was in August, during EXO's fan signing event in China, when Chanyeol stated that he had been working on a music project.
‘Good Enough’ will be the singing icon's second solo after Tomorrow which was released two years ago in 2021.

The project was first spotlighted when an EXO-L approached him about his plans for a solo debut at a fan signing event.

Chanyeol ‘Good Enough’: Release Date

Held in Qingdao, the event was attended by the band members Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, D.O., Xiumin, Sehun and Chanyeol in person.

The new solo single, ‘Good Enough’ will be released on October 20 at 6 p.m. Korean Standard Time (2 a.m. in the United States)

Chanyeol ‘Good Enough’: Teaser Poster

The Tomorrow singer announced the good news to his fans with a teaser poster.

With thought-provoking lyrics and synth-pop genre, the song will definitely be an absolute hit post its release.

Considering the record-breaking songs the K-pop icon has released previously, fan excitement has only been building more and more for the song.

Chanyeol ‘Good Enough’: Fan Reaction to the Announcement

Since the announcement of the news on X (Formerly Twitter) fans have been reacting to the news with emotional and surprising reactions.

"Good Enough lyrics written by chanyeol!! It is a synth pop song with rhythmic synthesizer line the lyrics delivers comforting message to anyone who are facing some uneasiness while living with a dream

MY CONFORT SONG 😭😭😭😭" wrote a user on X.

“YEAOLMAES AFTER CHANYEOL'S DIGITAL SINGLE NEWS : MY HEART FEELS BOOM BOOM ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥😭” added another.

EXO's Chanyeol

Chanyeol is a South Korean rapper, singer and songwriter for the K-pop boy band EXO.

The celebrity has given soundtracks to some of the famous K-dramas like Stay With Me in Goblin, Break Your Box, Without You and many others.

Recently, the K-pop group's song Growl hit 300 million views on YouTube on October 8. EXO remains one of the most popular third-generation K-pop groups worldiwde.

