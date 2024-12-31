Will EXO return as a full group in 2025 after Sehun's military discharge? Here's what Suho thinks

Suho's award-winning projects this year

Suho spoke about it recently when he attended the 9th Asia Artist Awards (AAA 2024) in Thailand. Suho, this year, starred in the K-drama The Crown Prince is Gone in April. He released his third mini album, Dot Line Plane (1 to 3), in May. He won two awards – Best Artist for his music career and Best Actor for his acting, at the event.

What Suho said about EXO

During his acceptance speech, Suho said, “After Sehun completes his duty, all members will have fulfilled their military service. We’ll come back together as EXO and meet our fans again.” Sehun is scheduled to complete his military service by September 2025.

Suho also spoke about EXO's project in 2025. “I hope to meet you with another great project in 2025. Please continue to look forward to EXO’s return,” he added.

About EXO

EXO, a South Korean-Chinese boy band, was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011. The group debuted in 2012. The group consists of nine members –Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, DO, Kai and Sehun. The group debuted with 12 members separated into Exo-K (Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, DO, Kai and Sehun) and Exo-M (Xiumin, Lay, Chen, Kris, Luhan and Tao).

After Kris, Luhan, and Tao departed from the group, EXO performed as one group. Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin debuted in Exo-CBX in 2016, while Sehun and Chanyeol began promoting as Exo-SC in 2019.

EXO's first studio album, XOXO, was released in 2013. They got their breakthrough with their single Growl. In July this year, the group marked their comeback with their seventh album, Exist. Currently, Kai is enlisted in the military while Lay is in China for his solo activities.