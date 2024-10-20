EXO's Suho recognises Indian doctor who asked him to take his pic 9 years ago in Mumbai: ‘I remember him’

EXO's Suho recently visited India to participate in the K-Wave Festival in Mumbai, and his interaction with a fan has gone crazy viral. A video on social media shows him recognising an Indian doctor who asked the star to take his picture nine years ago, the first time Suho visited India. The doctor, Ronak Arora, was unaware of the K-pop idol’s celebrity status all those years ago. The image captures EXO's Suho and the Indian doctor from nine years ago in Mumbai. (Instagram/@dr.ronakarora)

Indian doctor’s heartfelt note

“Life comes a full circle for myself and 'Suho'. 9 years later we again saw each other today! Went to see him setting the stage on fire at his debut concert in India. And what a surprise! He recognises me in the crowd and so nice of him to remember the incident from his previous visit to India and mention that ‘It's a core moment for us’. I told him I was there this time to return the favour and click his pictures and record his performance,” Arora wrote. He rshared a video from the concert, originally posted on the official Instagram page of K-Wave Festival.

What does the video show? Check out:

Sweet interaction from almost a decade ago:

An old video of the interaction has also surfaced. It shows Arora asking Suho to take a picture of him with his family in front of the Gateway of India in 2015 when the EXO leader visited India to shoot for a variety show.

Take a look at the throwback video:

Social media reaction: Suho and the doctor’s recent interaction

Social media was ecstatic with this unexpected reunion between the K-pop star and his fan. They expressed their happiness in the comments section of the post.

“The reunion we never expected we needed,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “That was one of my favourite moments. Minho was laughing so hard.” A third commented, “He came, that's the biggest surprise element from not knowing Suho to actually meeting him this time, that's a sweet gesture.” A fourth expressed, “After all these years, an unexpected crossover.”

About Suho

Kim Jun-Myeon, better known by his stage name Suho, is the leader of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO. He joined the band in 2012 and eventually debuted as a solo artist in 2020 with his mini-album Self-Portrait. In addition to his music career, he has also been involved in a few movies and web shows.

He won hearts at Mumbai's K-Wave Festival not just with his performance but also with his gestures, including introducing himself in Hindi. He began his set by saying, “Namaste.”