Shah Rukh Khan fans troll Salman Khan fan who shared Jawan actor’s teleprompter moment from IIFA

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again charmed audiences with his appearance at the IIFA 2024 awards show. A video that emerged from the event, showed the Bollywood actor using a teleprompter while hosting, sparking a heated discussion on X (formerly Twitter). The clip, shared by a user who describes himself as a Salman Khan fan, featured a large teleprompter positioned behind the audience, clearly displaying the script that Khan was reading from the stage. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the IIFA 2024 awards.(Instagram/IIFA)

The X bio of user Surajit, who refers to himself as a Salman Khan fan.(X/surajit_ghosh2)

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

Check out the video here:

The revelation prompted a flurry of comments, particularly from SRK’s devoted fanbase, who were quick to defend their idol. One user remarked, “No big deal, I mean, who doesn’t use a teleprompter these days? Even the most experienced hosts rely on them.” Another commented, “Even your Salman Khan uses a teleprompter, so what?”

Others added their voices to the discussion, with one user stating, “What’s the problem? Do you think anyone can memorise a 30-minute show? It’s an awards show—everything has a script.” Yet another user noted the normalcy of this practice, saying, “They’ve been using teleprompters since the 2000s; what era are you living in?”

Amidst the discussions surrounding the teleprompter, fellow actor Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt post expressing his admiration for Khan after co-hosting the event. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he wrote on social media, “From growing up watching him create magic with his hosting and performances on stage… to sharing the stage and being part of the same magic… I lived many dreams! Thank you @iamsrk Sir. There’s no one like you, there never will be,” accompanied by candid moments from the event.

Take a look here at the post:

Celebrating excellence in film

The three-day IIFA 2024 event, which commenced on September 27, celebrated the best of Indian cinema. Rani Mukherjee took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, while Khan was honoured with the Best Actor award for his role in Jawan. The awards included IIFA Utsavam, focusing on the southern film industries, highlighting the diverse talent within Indian cinema.