Was Shah Rukh Khan ‘rude’ to fans at NYC shoe store? Indian man who spotted him responds

An Indian man spotted Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan at a store in New York City recently, as the duo was browsing shoes. The Bollywood superstar and his daughter in the the Big Apple to work on the pre-production collaboration for their action-thriller, King. Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan were spotted in NYC during their King prep work.

An Indian content creator, who goes by the name Bunty Bhaiya on Instagram, spotted the Khans at store of footwear chain New Balance.

“I am at a New Balance store in New York where Shah Rukh Khan sir and Suhana have come,” he said as he recorded them.

They were seen walking around the store and even trying on shoes.

The short clip garnered over a million views and 27,000-plus ‘likes’ in less than 24 hours of the man posting it on Instagram. Over 300 users commented, many of whom were curious about how Khan was in real.

“He is very rude. Did you meet and you spoke?” a user with the handle “beingdeepa05” asked the content creator.

“He wasn't. He was talking to everyone who approached them,” Bunty Bhaiya said in response.

Watch the viral video here:

Another Shah Rukh Khan fan was curious to know of he and Suhana Khan had anybody else, such as the actor's younger son AbRam, with them during their shopping break.

“There was no one. Just both of them. I walked out of the store and about half a street before, they took a turn,” the content creator said.

(Watch: Video of Shah Rukh Khan’s London house is viral. Here's how much he paid for it)

Suhana's bond with dad Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan is known to share a close bond with her father, one of India's biggest superstars. The two were seen bonding at the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), between Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Shah Rukh Khan absent from Ambani pre-wedding

Shah Rukh Khan, because he is out of the country at present, has been absent from the recent pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai ahead of the big fat Indian wedding this Friday.