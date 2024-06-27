Video of Shah Rukh Khan’s London house is viral. Here's how much he paid for it

Days after a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Beverly Hills mansion went viral online, a clip showing another one of the actor’s luxurious properties abroad has emerged on social media. An Instagram video shared last week shows Shah Rukh Khan’s house in London - an imposing structure in the heart of the British capital. A photo showing Shah Rukh Khan's London home.(X/@IM4DIL)

“This is Shah Rukh Khan’s house in London,” wrote an Instagram user while sharing the video of the house, which is located at 117, Park Lane, London.

Take a look at the video below:

“The whole house is not his.. His flat is on the lower ground floor,” claimed one person in the comments section. Another said that the Dunki actor owns multiple properties in London’s posh Mayfair neighbourhood.

According to a 2009 report in Manchester Evening News, Shah Rukh Khan splashed out £20 million for the apartment in Park Lane. The report called it the highest amount that any Bollywood star has paid for a property outside of India.

“It is a known fact that the King Khan likes to visit London every year for vacation with his family,” a source close to the actor was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News at the time. “He generally stays in the best of the hotels on his visit there, but for past few months he was eyeing an apartment in London's plush Park Lane area for himself, so that he doesn't have to stay in hotels every time.”

It is worth noting that Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan have both studied in the UK. While Aryan spent a part of his childhood boarding at the exclusive Sevenoaks School, Suhana reportedly graduated high school from Ardingly College. The actor’s youngest son, AbRam, studies at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

The London house is just one of the many properties owned by the Badhshah of Bollywood. Besides his sea-facing mansion Mannat in Mumbai, he also owns a palatial villa called Jannat in Mumbai. Khan’s vacation home in Alibaug is frequently used to host friends and family, while the aforementioned villa in Los Angeles was opened to the public via a collaboration with Airbnb a few years ago.

Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, also own a luxurious mansion in their hometown of Delhi.