Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Beverly Hills mansion where you can stay for 2 lakh per night

There is no doubt actor Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as the Badshah of Bollywood, is one of the highest-earning actors in the film industry. But do you know the global icon has a lavish vacation mansion in Hollywood’s Beverly Hills, which can be rented at ₹2 lakh per night? (Also read: Virat Kohli is India's most valued celebrity followed by Ranveer Singh, SRK in top 5) Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in film, Dunki.

Back in 2019, Shah Rukh posted a couple of images of the luxurious property which was available for rent on Airbnb.

Living life king size

As per Architectural Digest, the Beverly Hills Luxury Chateau is a reflection of Shah Rukh’s stature and reflects luxury in every corner. According to reports, the luxe villa can be rented for ₹1,96,891 per night.

Shah Rukh Khan's LA mansion.

It has six spacious bedrooms with all the clippings of the luxurious life, including sprawling jacuzzis, private cabanas overlooking a massive pool, and a private tennis court. The luxuriously place is a five-minute walk from Santa Monica, Rodeo Drive, and West Hollywood.

Shah Rukh’s house comes with a distinctive appearance and style. The images of the house show that it is a blend of period revival pieces and modern masterpieces, echoing sophistication and elegance.

Shah Rukh Khan's LA mansion.

All about the decor

The drawing room of Shah Rukh’s villa has beige sofa sets, a fireplace, and a bookshelf with a beautiful painting, which compliments the design. The villa has a colour scheme of white and beige, and is decorated with mirrors and a grand chandelier.

Shah Rukh Khan's LA mansion.

The bathrooms are a perfect mix of perfect mix of classic and contemporary.

Shah Rukh about the place

Back in 2017, the actor opened up about staying at the villa and memories associated with it. “There's no place like home to disconnect from the outside world and spend some time with oneself. Being able to break away from a fast-paced lifestyle, several thousand miles away from the city has been a refreshing experience,” he said in a statement.

The Pathaan actor has spent quality time with his family in the house. The actor also spent a considerable time in the house when he was shooting for Jab Harry Met Sejal.

On the work front, Shah Rukh had a successful year with back to back hits – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He is yet to announce his next project.