Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
These are India's most valued celebrities: Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan in top 5. Full list

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2024 03:55 PM IST

Virat Kohli featured on the top followed by Ranveer Singh who slipped to the second spot with a brand value of USD 203.1 million.

Virat Kohli is India's most valued celebrity with a brand value of USD 227.9 million marking a significant increase of nearly 29% from USD 176.9 million in 2022. Consultancy firm Kroll shared a list ranking India's most influential celebrity brands in which Virat Kohli featured on the top followed by Ranveer Singh who slipped to the second spot with a brand value of USD 203.1 million.

Actor Ranveer Singh poses during a photocall at the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.(Reuters)
Actor Ranveer Singh poses during a photocall at the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.(Reuters)

The report, titled Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, features Shah Rukh Khan at the third spot after the success of films like "Jawaan" and “Pathaan”- with a brand value of USD 120.7 million in 2023.

Akshay Kumar is at the fourth place with a brand value of USD 111.7 million, down from third in 2022 while Alia Bhatt dropped to fifth from fourth with a valuation of USD 101.1 million. Deepika Padukone is at the sixth place with a brand value of USD 96 million.

Complete celebrity brand ranking according to Kroll:

  1. Virat Kohli
  2. Ranveer Singh
  3. Shah Rukh Khan
  4. Akshay Kumar
  5. Alia Bhatt
  6. Deepika Padukone
  7. MS Dhoni
  8. Sachin Tendulkar
  9. Amitabh Bachchan
  10. Salman Khan
  11. Hrithik Roshan
  12. Kiara Advani
  13. Ranbir Kapoor
  14. Anushka Sharma
  15. Kareena Kapoor Khan
  16. Ayushmann Khurrana
  17. Kartik Aaryan
  18. Rohit Sharma
  19. Hardik Pandya
  20. Rashmika Mandanna
  21. Neeraj Chopra
  22. Allu Arjun
  23. Sara Ali Khan
  24. Varun Dhawan
  25. Katrina Kaif

News / Business / These are India's most valued celebrities: Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan in top 5. Full list
