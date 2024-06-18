These are India's most valued celebrities: Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan in top 5. Full list
Virat Kohli featured on the top followed by Ranveer Singh who slipped to the second spot with a brand value of USD 203.1 million.
Virat Kohli is India's most valued celebrity with a brand value of USD 227.9 million marking a significant increase of nearly 29% from USD 176.9 million in 2022. Consultancy firm Kroll shared a list ranking India's most influential celebrity brands in which Virat Kohli featured on the top followed by Ranveer Singh who slipped to the second spot with a brand value of USD 203.1 million.
The report, titled Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, features Shah Rukh Khan at the third spot after the success of films like "Jawaan" and “Pathaan”- with a brand value of USD 120.7 million in 2023.
Akshay Kumar is at the fourth place with a brand value of USD 111.7 million, down from third in 2022 while Alia Bhatt dropped to fifth from fourth with a valuation of USD 101.1 million. Deepika Padukone is at the sixth place with a brand value of USD 96 million.
Complete celebrity brand ranking according to Kroll:
- Virat Kohli
- Ranveer Singh
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Akshay Kumar
- Alia Bhatt
- Deepika Padukone
- MS Dhoni
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Salman Khan
- Hrithik Roshan
- Kiara Advani
- Ranbir Kapoor
- Anushka Sharma
- Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Ayushmann Khurrana
- Kartik Aaryan
- Rohit Sharma
- Hardik Pandya
- Rashmika Mandanna
- Neeraj Chopra
- Allu Arjun
- Sara Ali Khan
- Varun Dhawan
- Katrina Kaif
