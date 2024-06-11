‘Mothering so hard’: Mum-to-be Deepika Padukone receives love as a maa in Kalki 2898 AD after Jawan and Brahmāstra

After what seems like a really long wait, the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled on Monday. Starring South superstar Prabhas in the lead alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood’s queen Deepika Padukone, the pan-India film has been directed by Nag Ashwin. While Prabhas and Amitabh’s impressive avatars blew fans away, it was Deepika who left us pleasantly surprised as Kalki’s mother-to-be. For those who haven’t watched the trailer yet, the actor will be seen as a pregnant woman, about to give birth to the tenth and final avatar of Hindu deity Vishnu. But this is not the first time Deepika will be seen as a mother. Deepika Padukone as a mother onscreen

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Last year, Deepika left us in awe when she portrayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s fierce mother in Jawan (2023). She also had a cameo in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) as Ranbir Kapoor’s onscreen mother. Even though it was a blink-and-miss appearance, it was enough to send the internet into a frenzy. And now, as she gears up to welcome her first child with Ranveer Singh in real life, Deepika is portraying a mother onscreen again. Obviously, fans are delighted and have been showering her with love ever since the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD was released.

Social media users shared incredible reactions on meeting Deepika’s character SUM-80 alias Sumati in the Kalki 2898 AD trailer. For instance, one excited fan tweeted: “#DeepikaPadukone making her own genre of a being the tormented mother of an Important Child 😄😇 Starting from #BajiraoMastani, #Brahmastra, #Jawan, and now #Kalki2898AD and top of that, She is now finally ready to be mother in real world 🥰🥰 #Kalki2898ADTrailer 🔥💥#Prabhas”, whereas another internet user shared, “Mother is gonna be Mothering So HARD on 27 june Everyone's jaw will be dropped to the floors 😲 #DeepikaPadukone #kalki2898ad.”

Deepika will be seen as Kalki’s mother on the silver screen on June 27. Then in September, the actor will welcome her first baby with Ranveer. Mother is truly mothering!