Chirag Paswan, SRK, Kangana Ranaut: Best-dressed celebs, dignitaries at PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony

The gates of Rashtrapati Bhavan were thrown open to a list of 8,000 guests, including political dignitaries, business heavyweights and celebrated actors, on the evening of June 9. Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister alongside the exclusive list of Union ministers. While the main attraction of the event was no doubt the oath-taking, spanning 2 hours, the exclusive list of film actors marking their presence at the event, brought with them their sartorial finesse, grabbing eyeballs. Here's taking a look at the best-dressed of the lot. Chirag Paswan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kangana Ranaut at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony on June 9

Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan featured in all of one film — Miley Naa Miley Hum (2011) before he proceeded to embark on his political career. The actor-turned-politician too took his oath as a minister in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, after having been elected from the Bihar Hajipur constituency.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Chirag Paswan gets sworn in as cabinet minister at Modi 3.0 oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9

For his moment on the dais, the Lok Janshakti Party president opted for a formal black bandhgala. The arrangement of his pocket squares carrying the tri-colour, made for a standout detail.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made a rare public appearance at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Jawan actor opted for a fitted bandhgala in black, embellished with a defined elephant brooch in gold.

Shah Rukh Khan attends Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Dark-tinted glasses and King Khan's signature slick back ponytail completed the look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was present for the 2019 oath-taking ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor opted for a muted colour palette for her first time appearance at the Rajpath address as a Minister of Parliament this year after being elected from the constituency of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Actor and MP, Kangana Ranaut arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for Prime Minister Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Kangana turned out in a pale peach saree adorned with subtle floral motifs. The weave incidentally carried real gold and silver threads, a nod to the prowess of Indian craftsmanship. A conservative white blouse, and a pearl-emerald set completed her look.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon struck an appreciable balance between film-star glam and a formal dress code. The actor opted for a dusty golden saree paired with a matching blouse.

Raveena Tandon at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Prime Minister Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Dark-toned makeup and a pair of statement Polki studs made for the final touches to Raveena's look.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar deviated ever-so-slightly from the expected roulette of colours for the evening. The actor switched things up with an unmissable pink button down paired with more dark-hued trousers.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey made for a dapper vision. The new father marked his presence at the oath-taking ceremony in a dark grey formal suit.

A checkered pocket-square in red added an appreciable pop of colour to the 12th Fail star's look for the exclusive evening.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini, BJP's re-elected MP from the constituency of Mathura, arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a teal and gold saree.

In a byte to ANI, the actor-turned politician affirmed that the party is geared to resume their developmental work as as it embarks on its third term.

Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Ravi Kishan

Also in attendance, were pan-India heavyweights Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Kishan.

Rajinikanth adhered to his templated all-white traditional ensemble for public appearances, as did JanaSena Party's Pawan Kalyan who won after having contested from the constituency of Pithampuram in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Kishan at Prime Minister Modi's oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

BJP's Ravi Kishan emerged victorious after having contested from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. He too followed the formal brief, opting for a cream-coloured kurta and traditional dhoti.

Who do you think was the best dressed celebrity at the Modi 3.0 oath taking ceremony?