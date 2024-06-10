EXCLUSIVE| Varun Dhawan to rent Hrithik Roshan's current Mumbai house, will become neighbour to Akshay Kumar

Actor Varun Dhawan is in a great space, personally and professionally. He has become a father to a baby girl with wife, designer Natasha Dalal, and has an actioner, Baby John lined up for a release later this year. And this new phase in his life will see another addition: a new house. Actor Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal

HT City has learnt that the actor has rented actor Hrithik Roshan’s current house in Juhu, Mumbai, and would soon be moving there. “Varun and Natasha will be shifting into this house with their daughter. It is a sea facing apartment, currently occupied by Hrithik, who in turn is moving to another apartment in the same location Juhu. VD and family will have actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala as neighbours, who are residing in the same building,” our source tells us.

Until now, Dhawan has been living with Natasha in an apartment in Juhu which he had bought in 2017.