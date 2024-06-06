 Raveena Tandon receives clean chit by police, CCTV footage and eye witness in road rage case - Hindustan Times
Raveena Tandon receives clean chit by police, CCTV footage and eye witness in road rage case

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 06, 2024 07:09 PM IST

Raveena Tandon and her driver, who were mobbed by three women and a man in a disturbing viral video, have received a clean chit in the case

Earlier this week a viral video from Bandra, Mumbai took the internet by storm. It was shot right outside Raveena Tandon’s bungalow and featured the Bollywood actor and her driver, being mobbed. In the clip, you can hear her saying ‘please don’t hit him’ as she tries to save her driver from a group who alleged that they were hit by her car. A lot has been said about the unfortunate event and shocking video, by fans as well as trolls. But Raveena and her driver have now received a clean chit.

Raveena Tandon was recently mobbed along with her driver outside her Bandra bungalow
By whom? Well, the CCTV footage of the area from June 1 has proven that nobody was hurt by Raveena’s car. Police have confirmed that the actor’s driver was not driving rash. In fact, he was only reversing the car to park it outside the bungalow when three women and a man, who believed they could have been hit, came to fight with him. That’s not all! Contrary to the complainant’s false allegations about Raveena being drunk and assaulting them, police has confirmed that neither the actor nor her driver were intoxicated.

Apart from the CCTV footage and the police, an eye witness who was there on location has also clarified that Raveena was not drunk. In an exclusive interview with HT City, the source revealed that the complainant asked the police ‘Agar gaadi chhu jaati toh (what if the car had touched us)’. Moreover, when Raveena came out of her house to see what was happening, she asked her driver to go inside in order to save him. Rumours suggesting that he ran away from the site are false.

Statements by both the parties have been submitted at the Khar police station but no official complaint has been lodged.

