EXCLUSIVE| Raveena Tandon attacked by mob: A blow by blow account of what happened

Actor Raveena Tandon’s fans were aghast to see a video of her being heckled by a mob surface on social media on Sunday. In the video, a group can be seen harassing her and alleging that her car hit them. Actor Raveena Tandon, a screengrab from the video which surfaced on social media

A source tells us, “Tandon was not drunk, contrary to what is being claimed. The other party admitted, in front of the police, ‘Agar gaadi chhu jaati toh’, which means they weren’t hit by her car. They attacked her driver. She asked him to go inside the house. It’s a false claim that he ran away.” Further, the source adds, “In the CCTV footage from June 1 (which is in possession of HT City), Tandon’s car doesn’t hit anyone.”

As for allegations that she hit people, the source says, “They created a ruckus at her bungalow’s gate in Bandra, Mumbai. Tandon was trying to calm them, saying, ‘Please don’t hit him (the driver)’, which is visible in the video. Her watchman was also dragged by the group. Mumbai Police has taken statements from Tandon’s staff. The group manhandled her, which is why she got angry and had to fight back for her safety. She stood in front of her gate and stopped them from entering [her house] as her kids, Rasha and Ranbir, were inside.”