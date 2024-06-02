Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai after being accused of rash driving and 'assaulting' women: 'Please don't hit me'

Raveena Tandon has been accused of ‘abusing and assaulting’ some women in Mumbai’s Bandra in the late hours of Saturday. In a video of the actor that is being widely shared on social media, Raveena pleaded with a mob to not ‘hit her’ as she tried to defend herself. Also read: Raveena Tandon says she did 15 films to earn as much as what her male co-stars made with just one movie Raveena Tandon has been accused of assaulting three people in Mumbai's Bandra, late night on Saturday. A video of her being attacked by a mob is doing the rounds.

In the clip, dressed in white, Raveena was surrounded by the alleged victims and locals who attacked her. They were also seen calling police, while one of the women shouted, “My nose is bleeding. She (Raveena) assaulted me.”

Watch the video:

Raveena was also seen requested the onlookers to not record videos of the incident. She urged the mob to not hit her. She said, “Don’t push. Please don’t hit me.” Some people could be heard screaming, “Maaro isko (Hit her).”

One of the alleged victim further claimed that the Raveena came out of the car in a drunken state to defend her driver and hit his mother, following which his mother suffered serious head injuries.

What's next for Raveena

Raveena Tandon was last seen as a lawyer in Patna Shuklla, which also stars late actor Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij. Patna Shuklla dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India.

Speaking about the film, Raveena, who essays the role of Tanvi Shukla said in a statement, "Patna Shuklla aka Tanvi Shuklla's journey is relatable with Indians, it is a story of women leading at the front and managing her household and work life, which certainly is every women in our country. I've poured a part of myself into my character."

Patna Shuklla is produced by Arbaaz Khan. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, it's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Raveena will be next seen in Ghudchadi and Welcome Back.