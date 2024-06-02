 Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai after being accused of rash driving and 'assaulting' women: 'Please don't hit me' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai after being accused of rash driving and 'assaulting' women: 'Please don't hit me'

BySanya
Jun 02, 2024 12:32 PM IST

Raveena Tandon was allegedly attacked after being accused of rash driving and ‘assaulting women’ in Mumbai. The video is being widely shared online.

Raveena Tandon has been accused of ‘abusing and assaulting’ some women in Mumbai’s Bandra in the late hours of Saturday. In a video of the actor that is being widely shared on social media, Raveena pleaded with a mob to not ‘hit her’ as she tried to defend herself. Also read: Raveena Tandon says she did 15 films to earn as much as what her male co-stars made with just one movie

Raveena Tandon has been accused of assaulting three people in Mumbai's Bandra, late night on Saturday. A video of her being attacked by a mob is doing the rounds.
Raveena Tandon has been accused of assaulting three people in Mumbai's Bandra, late night on Saturday. A video of her being attacked by a mob is doing the rounds.

In the clip, dressed in white, Raveena was surrounded by the alleged victims and locals who attacked her. They were also seen calling police, while one of the women shouted, “My nose is bleeding. She (Raveena) assaulted me.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Watch the video:

Raveena was also seen requested the onlookers to not record videos of the incident. She urged the mob to not hit her. She said, “Don’t push. Please don’t hit me.” Some people could be heard screaming, “Maaro isko (Hit her).”

One of the alleged victim further claimed that the Raveena came out of the car in a drunken state to defend her driver and hit his mother, following which his mother suffered serious head injuries.

What's next for Raveena

Raveena Tandon was last seen as a lawyer in Patna Shuklla, which also stars late actor Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij. Patna Shuklla dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India.

Speaking about the film, Raveena, who essays the role of Tanvi Shukla said in a statement, "Patna Shuklla aka Tanvi Shuklla's journey is relatable with Indians, it is a story of women leading at the front and managing her household and work life, which certainly is every women in our country. I've poured a part of myself into my character."

Patna Shuklla is produced by Arbaaz Khan. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, it's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Raveena will be next seen in Ghudchadi and Welcome Back.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai after being accused of rash driving and 'assaulting' women: 'Please don't hit me'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On