Vikrant on 12th Fail success, baby Vardaan, and upcoming Sabarmati Report: I'm going through a purple patch in my life

Vikrant Massey is perhaps in the best phase of his life, both personally and professionally. His film 12th Fail that released in December last year has already crossed the 25 week mark in theatres, and after it dropped on OTT recently, it garnered even more eyeballs. His next, The Sabarmati Report where he plays the role of a journalist, has already started to create a lot of buzz ahead of its release. Amid all this, Massey welcomed his first child, a boy named Vardaan. Vikrant Massey celebrated 25 weeks of 12th Fail in theatres

“Last six months have been quite eventful and actually, quite a lot of things have happened. The success of 12th Fail, wrapping up The Sabarmati Report and it being touted as the much anticipated released, and then fatherhood as well. I can easily say that I’m going through an incredible purple patch in my life,” the actor tells us.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When 12th Fail became the first film in 23 years to enjoy a silver jubilee run in theatres, it was undeniably the happiest moment for the film’s cast and crew. Massey recalls, “I got a call from Vinod (filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra) sir about the news, and I celebrated this little achievement with my family. It’s an unprecedented feat in modern cinema. It’s a wonderful feeling and everyone is super elated.”

The actor, who has been a part of films such as A Death In The Gunj, Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, Love Hostel among others, feels that the Hindi film industry makes less films belonging to the “real and rooted” genre. “There’s a lack of such stories being told on the big screen and that’s precisely one of the reasons behind the longevity and popularity of our film. I strongly feel we should make more such films, which are more culturally rooted and closer home,” he asserts. Here, Massey is quick to acknowledge the pressure to perform that follows from here, and admits that there are going to be huge expectations from him.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey recalls what Vidhu Vinod Chopra told him before 12th Fail release: 'Bahut log tujhe nahin jante'

“So, in a way this all is very unnerving. The pressure to go out there and meet people’s expectations again with equal success is very tough. At the back of your head, you know that you cannot replicate 12th Fail or any success as a matter of fact. You have to start afresh, so I am starting afresh with my next slate of films,” says Massey, admitting that he can already feel the jitters for his upcoming release.

“Having said that, I think I am confident about what we have achieved with the film so far. Overall, personally and professionally, it is a happy time and I’m really grateful. I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” ends the actor, who will next be seen in Yaar Jigri, Phor Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Sector 36.