Vikrant Massey recalls what Vidhu Vinod Chopra told him before 12th Fail release: 'Bahut log tujhe nahin jante'

Vikrant Massey has been basking in the success of his latest release 12th Fail. In a recent interaction with ANI on the occasion of 12th Fail completing 100 days at the box office, Vikrant recalled how director Vidhu Vinod Chopra told him he is still relatively unknown in the industry even after working for a decade. (Also read: Vikrant Massey poses with ‘asli hero’ IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma post first Filmfare win) Vidhu Vinod Chopra with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and actor Vikrant Massey.

What Vidhu told Vikrant

During the recent conversation, Vikrant shared, “I truly believe that 12th Fail was a restart moment of my career. I would be honest when sir (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) approached me to play the role of Manoj, he told me, ‘Tujhe koi nahin janta... bahut saare log tujhe nahin jante iske bawajood tu kaam kar raha hai itne salo se (Nobody knows you… a lot of people do not know you even then you have been working in the industry for so many years)’."

Vikrant talks about his ‘restart moment'

He also said, "So yes, it was a restart moment for me to work with such a great director, and that too on a big story. I had to go back and unlearn so many things. I learnt so much by working in 12th Fail. I was with sir for 2.5 years on the sets of the 12th Fail. He made me learn so much. Every day you wake up, there is a restart moment."

On Saturday, Vikrant Massey was seen with director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, co-actor Medha Shankar, and the team of 12th Fail as they celebrated 100 days of 12th Fail in cinemas. The film released in theatres on October 27.

More details about Vikrant

Vikrant Massey started out in the industry with successful TV shows like Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu. He also gained attention for his supporting roles in films such as Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do.

12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. Based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, the film talks about the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It revolves around the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. Vikrant is seen as a young boy from Chambal, who wants to join the police force.

(With inputs from ANI)



