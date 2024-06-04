From Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut to Ramayan actor Arun Govil: Report card of celebs at Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As we eagerly await the final result of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, here’s a look at the report card of beloved stars from the Indian entertainment industry who contested this year: Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood’s queen Kangana Ranaut contested on BJP’s ticket from her hometown Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Despite being a first-time contender, she beat Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Pawan Kalyan

Much to the delight of his fans, founder and leader of Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan defeated YSRCP’s Vanga Geetha Viswanatham in Pithapuram elections

Arun Govil

The lead star of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Arun Govil is contesting from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He was trailing in the morning but eventually emerged victorious

Hema Malini

The veteran actor who is contesting from Mathura on a BJP ticket is leading by over 2 lakh votes while Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar lags behind

Shatrughan Sinha

Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress candidate, who is contesting from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, West Bengal is leading by a big margin

Manoj Tiwari

Bhojpuri superstar and BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari is contesting from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha against Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar, who is the former JNU students’ union president. The actor and singer is leading

Ravi Kishan

After winning hearts with his performance in Laapataa Ladies, actor and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan is leading in Gorakhpur

Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua)

Beloved Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua is contesting from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He is trailing in the elections while Dharmendra Yadav from Samajwadi Party is leading

Dev Adhikary and Hiran Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress’ Dev Adhikary and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hiran Chatterjee, both actors from the Bengali film industry, are contesting against each other for the Ghatal constituency, West Bengal. Dev is currently leading

Locket Chatterjee and Rachana Banerjee

Bengali actors Locket Chatterjee (Bharatiya Janata Party) and Rachana Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) are standing against each other for Hooghly. Rachana, who is making her electoral debut, is in the lead

June Malia

Trinamool Congress candidate and Bengali actor June Malia, who is contesting from Medinipur, is currently leading by a significant margin

Satabdi Roy

Bengali actor and three-time Trinamool MP, Satabdi Roy has beaten 11 contenders to win in Birbhum

Suresh Gopi

BJP candidate and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi has beaten Congress’ K Muraleedharan and CPI candidate Sunil Kumar, winning the elections in Kerala's Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency