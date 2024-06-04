From Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut to Ramayan actor Arun Govil: Report card of celebs at Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Here’s a look at how stars from the entertainment industry are doing in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
As we eagerly await the final result of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, here’s a look at the report card of beloved stars from the Indian entertainment industry who contested this year:
Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood’s queen Kangana Ranaut contested on BJP’s ticket from her hometown Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Despite being a first-time contender, she beat Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh
Pawan Kalyan
Much to the delight of his fans, founder and leader of Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan defeated YSRCP’s Vanga Geetha Viswanatham in Pithapuram elections
Arun Govil
The lead star of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Arun Govil is contesting from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He was trailing in the morning but eventually emerged victorious
Hema Malini
The veteran actor who is contesting from Mathura on a BJP ticket is leading by over 2 lakh votes while Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar lags behind
Shatrughan Sinha
Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress candidate, who is contesting from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, West Bengal is leading by a big margin
Manoj Tiwari
Bhojpuri superstar and BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari is contesting from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha against Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar, who is the former JNU students’ union president. The actor and singer is leading
Ravi Kishan
After winning hearts with his performance in Laapataa Ladies, actor and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan is leading in Gorakhpur
Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua)
Beloved Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua is contesting from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He is trailing in the elections while Dharmendra Yadav from Samajwadi Party is leading
Dev Adhikary and Hiran Chatterjee
Trinamool Congress’ Dev Adhikary and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hiran Chatterjee, both actors from the Bengali film industry, are contesting against each other for the Ghatal constituency, West Bengal. Dev is currently leading
Locket Chatterjee and Rachana Banerjee
Bengali actors Locket Chatterjee (Bharatiya Janata Party) and Rachana Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) are standing against each other for Hooghly. Rachana, who is making her electoral debut, is in the lead
June Malia
Trinamool Congress candidate and Bengali actor June Malia, who is contesting from Medinipur, is currently leading by a significant margin
Satabdi Roy
Bengali actor and three-time Trinamool MP, Satabdi Roy has beaten 11 contenders to win in Birbhum
Suresh Gopi
BJP candidate and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi has beaten Congress’ K Muraleedharan and CPI candidate Sunil Kumar, winning the elections in Kerala's Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency