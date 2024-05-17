Shekhar Suman is ready to bury the hatchet with Kangana Ranaut for good: ‘It would be very petty on my part to…'

Actor Shekhar Suman joined Bhartiya Janta Party earlier this month and one thought that has been on everyone’s mind since the news came out, is that he now happens to be in the same political party as Kangana Ranaut. For the unversed, Shekhar’s son Adhyayan Suman and Kangana were in a relationship and the two had a publically bitter break up. Ever since the family has maintained distance with Kangana. However, as Shekhar takes on his new role as a politician, he is also ready to mend his relationship with Kangana, who recently joined BJP as a Lok Sabha member from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Shekhar Suman and Kangana Ranaut

“I am ready to let go of the bitterness for the greater good,” the actor continues, “Ideologically, we can work in tandem. We don’t have to work together, but yes, there is no ill will, no rancour. Let’s be more human other than just holding on to the past. Things happen in the heat of the moment and then people go about doing their jobs. We are hanging too much to the past. Let’s forget it.”

Shekhar asserts that it’s time everyone concerned should let go of what has happened and come together for a bigger cause and purpose, which is betterment of the country. “If the need arises, then friends, enemies and people who once hated each other, do come back together for a common goal. It would be very petty on my part to hold on to any ranker now. Also, with age, there is more wisdom. What has happened has happened; it’s a part of life. Life always doesn’t move on with a smooth line. I can always circumvent this question by saying, ‘no comments’. But, we are all grown up, mature people and we can handle problems,” he notes.

Other than mending his equation his Kangana, the 61-year-old also plans to improve relations between our political system and film industry, and for that, he would love to be a bridge between the two if any misunderstanding crops up.

“There is always a way around a problem. If there is a deficiency somewhere, some lack of understanding, I can be the bridge. I can be the intermediary. I can try and bring about the sense of rationality and make either of them understand that you are not totally right and you are not totally wrong,” says the actor, who is seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recently released web show, Heeramandi.

In the past, several times political parties have raised objections upon film releases and certain scene, including that of Bhansali’s period drama Padmavat. The actor, who is all in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, feels misunderstanding can be sorted by initiating a dialogue.

He adds, “There is something called a middle point and it’s important to reach that. The aim should be to solve the problem, and if you are wrong, then accept it without any hesitation. You have to raise your voice, but do it in an amicable manner. There is no point in getting into these aggressive debates on television. It doesn’t make sense. As a matter of fact, it looks boorish.”

Ruing how Bollywood ends up becoming the soft target in most cases, Shekhar points how politicians often ook down upon cinema for no reason.

“The whole sort of thing started with ‘they are druggies’, ‘there is nepotism’. That is not right! It is a part of it but it is a part of any profession. That’s part of human weakness anywhere and we have to correct ourselves and there are so many good people in the industry who are making fantastic films,” he wraps up.