 Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut declares assets worth over ₹91 crore
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut declares assets worth over 91 crore

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2024 09:52 PM IST

The actor also possesses gold valued at approximately ₹5 crore, 60 kg silver worth ₹50 lakh, and 14-carat diamond jewellery worth ₹3 crore.

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday declared assets worth over 91 crore, including 28.7 crore in movable assets and 62.9 crore in immovable assets, a report from Live Hindustan states. Ranaut also has a debt of 17.38 crore.

BJP candidate and actor Kangana Ranaut
The National Award winning actor owns luxury cars worth 3.91 crore, including a BMW, and two Mercedes Benz. She has also invested nearly Rs. 21 lakh in the share market and given personal loans to 11 people.

The actor possesses over gold valued at approximately 5 crore, 60 kg silver worth 50 lakh, and 14-carat diamond jewellery worth 3 crore. Ranaut also has properties in Bandra (Mumbai), Zirakpur (Chandigarh), and Manali (Kullu). Her apartment in Bandra costs a whopping 23.98 crore, and the one in Manali costs 4.97 crore.

She possesses 50 Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies under her name. According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Ranaut completed her Class 12 education at a private school located in Chandigarh.

Ranaut also has two cases filed against her in two police stations in Mumbai. However, she has not been charged in any of the cases.

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to hold elections on June 1st, marking the 7th and final phase of the Parliamentary elections.

Ranaut, who filed her nomination today, stated that it was a matter of pride for her to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi. "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi... I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in politics as well," she told news agency ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

News / India News / Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut declares assets worth over 91 crore

Tuesday, May 14, 2024
