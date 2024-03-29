Kangana Ranaut drags Rahul Gandhi into Mandi row: 'Hindu-Shakti...'

As Kangana Ranaut launched her campaign for the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, the actor tore into the Congress leadership citing the recent controversy that Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate stirred by her 'unwitting' comments on Kangana. The Congress could not accept her nomination from Mandi and started indulging in cheap politics, Kangana Ranaut said in her maiden rally. Kangana Ranaut in her maiden election rally criticised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over Supriya Shrinate's now-deleted derogatory post on the Bollywood actor.

"I was beyond happy after getting the nomination from the BJP. Who would not celebrate such a homecoming? Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi talks about 'annihilating the shakti among the Hindus'. Their spokesperson used condemnable words about the women of Mandi. The same Mandi which has been named after Rishi Mandavya, where Rishi Parashar sat in tapasya, the place which organises the biggest Shivratri fair every year. But what else can be expected of them?" Kangana said.

This was Kangana Ranaut's first public appearance in Mandi, her hometown from where she will be contesting the election. It was expected that she would address the recent controversy as the Election Commission has issued a showcause notice to Supriya Shrinate for her comment on Kangana which she deleted and claimed it was not posted by her. Supriya said her Instagram and Facebook accounts are handled by many people and it was posted without her knowledge.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a detailed probe report from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora as to how the post was made from Supriya Shrinate's account.

Mandi is all set to witness a high-octane battle while the Congress is yet to announce its candidate from the constituency. Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is the sitting MP from Mandi who initially expressed her unwillingness to contest from Mandi but after Kangana Ranaut's name was announced, she said she would leave the decision to the high command.

A major row erupted over Rahul Gandhi's Shakti remark that he made during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. "There is a word Shakti in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is what is that shakti? The soul of the King is in the EVM. This is true. The soul of the king is in the EVM and in every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and the income tax department," Rahul Gandhi said.

As Rahul Gandhi was called out as anti-Hindu for his remark, he clarified that the shakti that he meant was Narendra Modi.