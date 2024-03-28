Delhi L-G directs probe into objectionable social media post against Kangana Ranaut

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday sought a detailed probe from Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora in connection with the alleged defamatory social media post made by Congress's Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj had given a complaint to the LG seeking probe and registration of an FIR against Shrinate for ‘outraging the modesty' of a woman, PTI quoted Raj Niwas officials as saying.



As per the report, the Delhi LG has forwarded the complaint to the Delhi top cop, directing a "scientific" investigation in the matter and initiation of legal action, if necessary. Actor Kangana Ranaut and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate

The Delhi Police will also probe who was behind the said social media post and whose mobile phone was used for the purpose.



A massive controversy erupted on Monday after an objectionable post from Shrinate's social media handle against Ranaut, who has been announced as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.



“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity," the National Award winning actor had said in retaliation to Shrinate's post, which was deleted.



As the controversy intensified, the Congress leader clarified claiming that someone else had posted the objectionable content from her handle. “Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported," she had said.