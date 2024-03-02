Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her Lok Sabha debut

In 2023, Bansuri Swaraj was appointed as the co-convener of the legal cell of the BJP in Delhi. A year later, Bansuri is all set to make her Lok Sabha debut as her name features in BJP's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2024 -- along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh. Bansuri will be contesting from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in place of Meenakshi Lekhi, a Union minister. Bansuri Swaraj with mother late Sushma Swaraj. Bansuri will make her electoral debut in Lok Sabha election 2024 from New Delhi.

BJP's list of candidates for 2024: Follow LIVE

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

6 things to know about Bansuri Swaraj

1. Former minister of external affairs Late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri is an advocate of the Supreme Court of India. She studied Law at Oxford University. Before Law, she studied English literature at the University of Warwick, England.

2. 40-year-old Bansuri has a long legal career. Bansuri was the additional advocate general for Haryana and has been in her private practice since 2007.

3. Bansuri's name was on the top of the list prepared by the election committee of Delhi BJP which they submitted to the central leadership. The name was retained by the CEC as well.

BJP announces candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024: Full List

4. In the last year, Bansuri has been very vocal against Delhi's AAP government and criticised chief minister Arvind Kejriwal vehemently.

A childhood photo of Bansuri Swaraj with mother Sushma Swaraj.(Twitter: @BansuriSwaraj)

PM Narendra Modi consoles Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(PTI image)

5. In her recent attack on Kejriwal, Bansuri said her party will never need Kejriwal after the Delhi CM claimed that there was pressure on him to join the BJP.

6. On mother Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri said she is her inspiration. "In my previous life, I must have done some good karma for Sushma Swaraj to be my mother. She is my inspiration and my guiding light. As of now, my responsibility is that of a con-convener of the BJP Delhi Legal Cell and I shall be focusing on discharging this responsibility," Bansuri said in 2023 when she formally took a political plunge.

"I feel grateful. I express gratitude towards PM Modi, Home minister Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji and every BJP worker for giving me this opportunity. With the resolution of 'ab ki baar 400 paar', every BJP worker will work to make Narendra Modi the 'PradhanSewak' for the third time. I want to thank Sangathan Mahamantri Pawan Rana, Jay Panda, my elder sister Alka Gujjar and every single BJP worker who have bestowed this opportunity on me," Bansuri said.