BJP Lok Sabha 2024 candidates: Check full list of 195 names here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawade announced the candidates on - 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 9 seats from Telangana, 11 from Assam, 11 each from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, five from Delhi, two from Jammu and Kashmir, three from Uttarakhand, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar, and Daman and Diu.

BJP national general Secretary Vinod Tawde (right) announces the party’s first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)