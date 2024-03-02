 BJP 1st list for Lok Sabha: Modi from Varanasi, Amit Shah from Gandhinagar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP 1st list for Lok Sabha: Modi from Varanasi, Amit Shah from Gandhinagar

BJP 1st list for Lok Sabha: Modi from Varanasi, Amit Shah from Gandhinagar

ByHT News Desk
Mar 02, 2024 07:02 PM IST

The BJP on Saturday announced the first list of contestants for the Lok Sabha election 2024.

The BJP on Saturday announced the first list of 195 contestants for the Lok Sabha election 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting from Varanasi, party general secretary Vinod Tawde announced. The first list includes the names of 34 central and ministers of state, two former chief ministers, Tawde said. Apart from Narendra Modi, the heavyweights in the BJP's 1st list include Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal West, Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh, Manoj Tiwari from North-east Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, CR Patil from Navsari, Nishikant Dubey from Godda.

BJP candidate list 2024 (HT_PRINT)
BJP candidate list 2024 (HT_PRINT)

The other major names include Suresh Gopi from Thrissur, Anil Antony from Pathanamthitta, Rajeev Chandrashekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, Arjun Meghwal from Bikaner, Bhupendra Yadav from Alwar, Gajendrasingh Sekhawat from Jodhpur, Om Birla from Kota, Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar, G Kishen Reddy from Secunderabad.

Biplab Deb gets Tripura West, Ajay Mishra Teni Lakhimpur Kheri, Hema Malini Mathura, Smriti Irani Amethi, Sakshi Maharaj Unnao, Rajnath Singh Lucknow, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Fatehpur, Ravi Kishan Gorakhpur, Nirahua Azamgarh, Locket Chatterjee Hooghly.

The party recently held back-to-mack meetings in which the performance of the sitting MPs was thoroughly reviewed before the party decided on its warriors to shoulder the crucial Lok Sabha election 2024. This will be the first election where NDA will be contesting against the united opposition of the INDIA bloc led by the Congress. Narendra Modi has already set a target of 370 seats for the BJP alone while the NDA expects to do '400 paar'.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On