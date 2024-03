BJP Lok Sabha candidates list LIVE: Smriti Irani to again contest election from Amethi, Hema Malini back at Mathura

Live

Lok sabha election 2024 BJP candidates live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah were among 195 candidates announced in BJP's first list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda are also present.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The candidates announcement comes days after the BJP held its central election committee meeting to finalise the candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting from Varanasi for the third time, having earlier represented the constituency in 2014 and 2019. The other big names featuring in the list of 195 candidates include Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Dr. Jitendra Singh and others. The BJP also changed four out of five seats in Delhi, fielding late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri from New Delhi. The BJP dropped Harsh Vardhan and Meenakshi Lekhi from Chandni Chowk and New Delhi respectively.