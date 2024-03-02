Gautam Gambhir to quit politics? KKR mentor asks BJP to relieve 'me of political duties'

New Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday wrote on X that he has asked party chief JP Nadda to "relieve me of my political duties". The Delhi politician, one of the foremost critics of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, said he wants to focus on his upcoming cricket commitments. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, last month. (PTI file photo)

"I have requested BJP president JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," he wrote.

He, however, didn't clarify if he is quitting politics.

Gautam Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He defeated AAP's Atishi from East Delhi constituency.

The announcement comes weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

His remark indicates he will not contest the Lok Sabha elections from Delhi this time.

Gautam Gambhir, an ex-cricketer who played a pivotal role in India's world cup victories in 2007 and 2011, is one of the biggest names in the country's flagship sporting event, Indian Premier League.

IPL is expected to start next month.

Gautam Gambhir has been one of the most impactful cricketers of the country. He scored 4,154 runs in 58 test matches at a decent average of 41.96. In ODIs, he scored 5,238 runs in 147 matches at an average of 39.68.He is currently the mentor of Shahrukh Khan's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gautam Gambhir is also a successful commentator.

The BJP will take on the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi.

Last month, the two INDIA bloc partners announced that the AAP will contest 4 seats in the national capital, the Congress 3.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi.