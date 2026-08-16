Congress insulted Vande Mataram on Independence Day, should apologise to people: Amit Shah at Chittorgarh rally

The Congress insulted Vande Mataram on Independence Day, and should apologise to the people, Union home minister Amit Shah said at a rally in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, on Sunday, August 16. “The Congress forgot Vande Mataram out of greed for vote banks,” Shah alleged. Besides his rally at Chittorgarh, Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Vijay Nagar Ground in Alwar. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo) Shah unveiled a 21-foot-tall statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Nimbahera, Chittorgarh, on his death anniversary. Referring to a video from the Congress headquarters, Shah said, “Look at their (Congress's) shamelessness. Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress party headquarters. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress president to stop singing…" He added, “Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed.”

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song. BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Sonia Gandhi had objected to the full rendition of the National Song during the Independence Day event at the Congress headquarters. However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. Also read | ‘Shameless repetition’: Bankim Chattopadhyay’s descendant seeks Sonia Gandhi’s apology over Vande Mataram row Singing Vande Mataram in full has been mandated by new rules and a recently-passed law by the Narendra Modi government — giving it equal status as national anthem Jana Gana Mana. BJP leaders have said the Centre has shown respect to Bengal’s literary icon Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay whose 1870’s composition in Sanskritised Bengali became the driving spirit of the freedom movement. Congress' and other parties' leader, as well as some academicians, on the other hand, have argued that the Constituent Assembly adopted only the first two stanzas as the national song on January 24, 1950, because the latter stanzas, which are devoted to idol worship and Hindu goddesses, went against the Constitution’s secular spirit. Action in Alwar ahead of Shah's event Earlier, Rajasthan Police detained a group of college students in Alwar ahead of Shah's public programme as they had been planning to hold a protest and show black flags to him. Besides his rally at Chittorgarh, Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, is scheduled to address a public meeting at Vijay Nagar Ground in Alwar and launch development projects worth ₹6,279 crore across the state, including ₹783 crore worth of projects in Alwar district.