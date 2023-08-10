Home / India News / Independence Day quiz: How many countries celebrate their I-Day on August 15?

Independence Day quiz: How many countries celebrate their I-Day on August 15?

Aug 10, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Independence Day: On August 15, several nations mark their respective days of independence.

India is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15- marking the country's independence from British Raj 76 years ago. The day honours our freedom fighters and their contribution for the country. Social gatherings, cultural events, hoisting the tricolour or tiranga, watching parades, citizens singing patriotic songs, and more will be witnessed on the day.

  1. How many countries celebrate their Independence Day on Aug 15, apart from India? 🌍
  • 0
  • 1 country
  • 3 countries
  • 5 countries ✅

On August 15, several nations, from the vast subcontinent of India to the peninsular regions of Korea, mark their respective days of independence or significant national observances. While India commemorates its emancipation from British rule, both South and North Korea remember their liberation from Japanese occupation. The Republic of the Congo celebrates its independence from France, and Bahrain observes the day it was recognized as a sovereign entity post-British treaty relations. Notably, the tiny nation of Liechtenstein also joins this list, celebrating its National Day. This date serves as a reminder of the shared histories and significant milestones in the world's timeline.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

