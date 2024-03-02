BJP's first list for Lok Sabha names 5 from Delhi: Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri to contest from New Delhi seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced candidates for five of the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi, fielding only one of the sitting MPs while replacing four with new faces. Currently, the BJP holds all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats. Bansuri Swaraj. (File)

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has been fielded from South Delhi; Bansuri Swaraj, lawyer and daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, from New Delhi; trade association leader Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk; former south Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi; and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BJP is yet to announce candidates for East Delhi and North West Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

Earlier, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday morning had requested party national president JP Nadda to relieve him of political duties so that he can focus on his cricket commitments.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which are currently with the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are the two other key political parties in Delhi in the fray.

The AAP and the Congress have announced that they will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together on all seven seats. As part of its alliance with the AAP, the Congress has got North East, Chandni Chowk and North West (SC reserved) seats, while the AAP has already announced candidates for East Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi Lok Sabha seats that it got under the alliance.