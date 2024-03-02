 BJP names candidates for 5 Delhi seats; Bansuri Swaraj to contest from New Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / BJP's first list for Lok Sabha names 5 from Delhi: Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri to contest from New Delhi seat

BJP's first list for Lok Sabha names 5 from Delhi: Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri to contest from New Delhi seat

ByAlok K N Mishra
Mar 02, 2024 07:33 PM IST

BJP, which holds all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, has fielded only one of the sitting MPs while replacing four with new faces

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced candidates for five of the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi, fielding only one of the sitting MPs while replacing four with new faces. Currently, the BJP holds all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

Bansuri Swaraj. (File)
Bansuri Swaraj. (File)

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has been fielded from South Delhi; Bansuri Swaraj, lawyer and daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, from New Delhi; trade association leader Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk; former south Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi; and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BJP is yet to announce candidates for East Delhi and North West Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

Earlier, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday morning had requested party national president JP Nadda to relieve him of political duties so that he can focus on his cricket commitments.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which are currently with the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are the two other key political parties in Delhi in the fray.

The AAP and the Congress have announced that they will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together on all seven seats. As part of its alliance with the AAP, the Congress has got North East, Chandni Chowk and North West (SC reserved) seats, while the AAP has already announced candidates for East Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi Lok Sabha seats that it got under the alliance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On