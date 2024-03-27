 ECI issues notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate for remarks against women | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
ECI issues notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate for remarks against women

ByShobhit Gupta
Mar 27, 2024 04:16 PM IST

The poll body found the remarks of Ghosh against CM Mamata Banerjee, and Shrinate's against Kangana Ranaut to be 'undignified and in bad taste'.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued show cause notices to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut respectively.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate(File)
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate(File)

The poll body found the remarks of Ghosh against CM Mamata Banerjee, and Shrinate's against Kangana Ranaut to be 'undignified and in bad taste'.

This is a deveoping story

