JP Nadda's notice to Dilip Ghosh for 'father' taunt on Mamata Banerjee, BJP MP reacts

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda issued a notice seeking clarification from Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh over his controversial remarks on chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has written a letter stating that Dilip Ghosh comment was indecent, unparliamentary and against the tradition of the party. BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.(PTI file)

News agency ANI reported that the party strongly condemns such comments. The BJP has also sought an explanation from Dilip Ghosh on this issue.

Reacting to the notice, Dilip Ghosh told reporters that this was not the first time that he had faced a controversy over his statement, “because I speak in front of those who commit injustice”.

“Many, including the party, said I used unparliamentary language, if it is so then I express my sadness at it...I will give an official reply to the notice,” said the BJP leader.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Dilip Ghosh for allegedly making controversial remarks against Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC said Dilip Ghosh violated the Model Code of Conduct by making personal remarks.

Addressing reporters in Durgapur, the BJP MP said wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state, and “she must identify her own father”.

“When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father,” Dilip Ghosh said.

Citing the clause under the poll code, which states that "no political party or candidate should indulge in any activities or make any statements that would amount to an attack on the personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious or offend decency and morality", the TMC urged the ECI to immediately take action against Dilip Ghosh.

"Mr Ghosh's comments not only cross the boundaries of decency but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women in positions of power," the letter to the poll panel read.

The remarks by the BJP leader have drawn sharp criticism from the TMC leaders. “Such mentality of BJP leaders humiliates Nari Shakti. He earlier made derogatory remarks against Maa Durga. He should be arrested under the POCSO Act for what he said about Mamata Banerjee…,” TMC leader Kirti Azad said.

Bengal minister Shashi Panja said Dilip Ghosh is such a petty man and such people should be defeated in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from ANI)