‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon!’: BJP steps up attack over Congress spokesperson's post on Kangana Ranaut

The BJP on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the Congress over a social media post made from the Instagram handle of Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate against actor Kangana Ranaut, who will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the saffron party's ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, the actor's home state. Kangana Ranaut (File photo)

“Can someone tell what is the current rate in Mandi (market)?” the post read. It was made next to a picture of Ranaut. Shrinate later clarified that ‘many people’ have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from there made the ‘extremely inappropriate’ post, which has since been deleted.

BJP attacks Congress

Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla pointed to the ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ (I am a girl, I can fight) slogan given by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the run-up to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

“Supriya Shrinate insulted the 'Nari Shakti' (women power) through an indecent post. This is not just Kangana Ranaut's or women's insult but this is an insult to the whole of Himachal Pradesh. No matter how many excuses she (Shrinate) makes, the fact is that the post was not removed until we raised an objection towards it. We request the Election Commission to take action against her,” Poonawalla said.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from Northeast Delhi, mentioned how there is a ‘difference’ between one's ‘real and reel life.’

“I am surprised that the Congress thinks like this about women and artists. In reel life, an artist has to play multiple roles. The BJP respects the artists and women of India,” Tiwari remarked.

Shaina NC, also a spokesperson of the BJP, called for a ‘fight against stereotypes.’

“Why can't a woman who comes from film fraternity or fashion fraternity or any other profession join active public life? It is with the sentiment of wanting to do some good for your country that Kangana Ranaut has chosen to join the BJP,” she said.