Kangana Ranaut's ‘every woman has dignity’ reply to Supriya Shrinate on objectionable social post. Cong leader clarifies

A massive controversy has erupted after a now-deleted objectionable post from Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut went viral. Actor Kangana Ranaut and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate

After the now-deleted Instagram post triggered a storm, Kangana took to social media platform X, saying,"Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii."



ALSO READ: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut chants 'Jai Shri Ram' on Holi, thanks Nadda, PM

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity,” the actor, who is the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, added.

“If a young man gets ticket his ideology is attacked if a young woman gets ticket her sexuality is attacked. Strange !! Also congress people are sexualising a small town’s name. Mandi is being used in sexual context every where, just because it has a young woman candidate, shame on congress people for displaying sexist tendencies,” Ranaut posted.

Soon, the Congress leader took to X and claimed that someone who had access to her social media accounts had posted the objectionable content.



“Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported,” the Congress leader said.

“I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened. I came to know that my name is being misused on Twitter and a parody account is being operated, named Supriyaparody,” Shrinate told ANI.





“They made this objectionable post. Someone copied it from there and posted it on my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I am trying to know who has done this from those who have access. I have also reported this parody account to Twitter,” she added.



Union minister Smriti Irani too came out in support of the National Award winning actor and filmmaker. “This initiation into politics by fire @KanganaTeam is not a reflection on who you are but on what they have done & are capable of continuing to do for they can’t fathom how to deal with women of steel. March onto victory . Vijayi Bhav!” she posted on X.