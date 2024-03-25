BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut chants 'Jai Shri Ram' on Holi, thanks JP Nadda, PM Narendra Modi

Mandi: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district for the Lok Sabha elections, celebrated Holi with the party's district unit. She thanked BJP chief JP Nadda, MP Anurag Thakur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity. A viral video showed Kangana Ranaut meeting with the local BJP leaders.

"I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me. I express heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur...BJP's culture is one of cooperating with one another. Believing in the same, I will walk with them and we will win...We will have a big campaign," she told ANI.

A viral video showed Kangana Ranaut meeting with local BJP leaders and applying tilak on their foreheads to mark the Holi festival. She and other leaders later chanted the Jai Shri Ram slogan.

The BJP on Sunday released the fifth list of 111 Lok Sabha poll candidates.

The party dropped union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh, and MP Varun Gandhi.

The list featured actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil.

Arun Govil has been fielded from Meerut. He is well known for playing Lord Ram in Ramayan.

The BJP has denied tickets to nearly 37 incumbent MPs in the latest list, including nine in Uttar Pradesh, five in Gujarat, four in Odisha and three each in Bihar, Karnataka and Jharkhand.

A number of leaders who quit different parties to join the BJP have been rewarded.

Kerala BJP president K Surendra will contest from Wayanad, the seat from where incumbent MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is again in the fray.

Naveen Jindal also thanked PM Modi for the BJP ticket.

"I would like to extend my greetings to all on this occasion of Holi. I have taken an important step, like a second innings by joining the BJP and by showing faith in me, they (the BJP) have given me the ticket. For this, I am grateful to PM Modi. The people of Kurukshetra are my family... We will work together to achieve the dream of PM Modi, that is of 'Vikasit Bharat'... What has been the condition of Congress is due to negative works but I believe in positive things," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI