Kangana Ranaut once said she would never contest elections from Himachal Pradesh; old tweet resurfaces

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections featuring some big names including actor Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. Hours later, an old tweet of Kangana made its way to Reddit, in which the actor had said she wanted to fight election from a 'state with complexities'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says ‘this is the right time’ for her to join politics Kangana Ranaut's old tweet on why she will never contest election from Himachal Pradesh resurfaces.

Kangana, who is gearing up for the release of her film Emergency, had added that since 'Himachal's population is hardly 60/70 lakh' and the state has 'no poverty or crime', she will not contest elections from her home state. Resharing the three-year-old tweet on Reddit on Sunday, a person wrote, “Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai (There's a limit to hypocrisy).”

What Kangana said in old tweet

In March 2021, Kangana tweeted, "I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. HP (Himachal Pradesh) population is hardly 60/70 lakh, no poverty/crime. If I get into politics, I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks."

The actor was responding to an X user, who had tweeted, "Mark my tweet! Kangana Ranaut will fight by-election from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency..."

Reactions to Kangana's resurfaced tweet

A person commented on the Reddit post, "One thing you should know about actors and politicians – they always do the exact opposite of what they say in public." Another reacted to what Kangana wrote in her original 2021 tweet, "'Be the queen I am' – my entire being cringed so hard OMG (Oh my god)."

A third commented, "Of all the actors ever to become a politician, Kangana fits the bill. She was/is a good actor, but her offscreen antics weren't great (some were good). But she fits the politician bill to the T."

One more said, "'Small fry like you won’t won’t understand big talks'. How does she come up with such good lines?" Reacting to it, a person wrote, "Just imagine the scenes in the Parliament now." Defending Kangana, another commented, “Why so much hate? If she wants to do politics, it's her choice!”

Kangana announces she is joining politics

On Sunday, the actor tweeted, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janata’s own party, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls.

I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta (worker) and a reliable public servant. Thanks."

