Kangana Ranaut announces release date of Emergency after attending Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya; check details

Actor Kangana Ranaut has announced the release date of her upcoming film Emergency, a day after attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kangana also shared a new poster of Emergency. The movie has also been directed and written by Kangana. (Also Read | Excited Kangana Ranaut chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha; jumps in joy, says ‘Ram aa gaye’. Watch) Kangana Ranaut as former prime minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency poster.

Kangana announces Emergency release date

In the poster, Kangana featured as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She captioned the post, "Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing Emergency on 14th June, 2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared and fiercest Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi thunders into cinemas. Emergency in cinemas on 14th June, 2024."

Kangana's statement

As per news agency PTI, Kangana said in a statement, "Emergency is my most ambitious project and second directorial post-Manikarnika, we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama." The film was previously set to release in theatres on November 24, 2023 but was postponed due to changes in her schedule.

About Emergency

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency is touted as a mega-budget depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy. "Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman prime minister of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi," the official logline read.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Emergency marks Kangana's first solo directorial film.

Kangana on directing Emergency, starring in it

On directing Emergency and starring in it, Kangana earlier, said as per ANI, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"

