close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Excited Kangana Ranaut chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha; jumps in joy, says ‘Ram aa gaye’. Watch

Excited Kangana Ranaut chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha; jumps in joy, says ‘Ram aa gaye’. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 22, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut had reached Ayodhya two days before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and spent her time in the company of saints.

Kangana Ranaut didn't hide her excitement and was screaming out loud “Jai Shri Ram” chants as she attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. She even shared a video of her chanting at the venue and captioned it on Instagram: "Ram aa gaye (Ram has come)." She was decked up in a heavy cream sari and emeralds for the function and accompanied by sister Rangoli Chandel. Also read: Kangana Ranaut re-unites with Fashion director Madhur, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan seen at Ayodhya Ram Temple

Kangana Ranaut shares her excitement at Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya.
Kangana Ranaut shares her excitement at Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya.

Kangana at Ram Mandir ceremony

Kangana shared multiple pictures of herself as posed in front of the decorated temple. “Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram (this Janmbhoomi belongs to Lord Ram),” she wrote in caption.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kangana meets saints in Ayodhya

Kangana had reached Ayodhya two days before the main ceremony. On Sunday, she took part in a yagya and spent time in the company of famous saints like spiritual guru Rambhadracharya and others. She also shared a candid picture with Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known as Bageshwar Baba, on her Instagram Stories and sad that she wanted to give him a hug as he was almost like a brother to her and was 10 years younger to her. “Umar se guru nahi hota, karm se hota hai (a guru is by his actions not by his age),” she said, and added that she touched his feet despite him being younger to her.

Kangana with Bageshwar Dham baba.
Kangana with Bageshwar Dham baba.

PTI quoted Kangana as saying ahead of the ceremony, "I have come here to meet my Guru Rambhadracharya ji. Many priests are carrying out rituals and reciting verses in the name of Lord Hanuman. The energy here is miraculous. It's my good fortune that I'm getting an opportunity to be part of this (consecration) ceremony. We all are busy making arrangements to welcome Ram Lalla ji. The whole city of Ayodhya is decked up with flowers to welcome Him. May Lord Ram bless us. Jai Shri Ram!"

She also paid a visit to the Hanuman Garhi temple for a clean-up drive, but she said she had to leave soon after she was mobbed. "We came to the Hanuman temple for a cleaning drive. But as we were mobbed, we were not able to clean the temple premises as much as we wanted to. However, I would like to encourage everyone to keep our temples clean. Only building a temple won't be enough, we must keep these places clean," she said .

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On