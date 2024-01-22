Excited Kangana Ranaut chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha; jumps in joy, says ‘Ram aa gaye’. Watch

Kangana Ranaut didn't hide her excitement and was screaming out loud “Jai Shri Ram” chants as she attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. She even shared a video of her chanting at the venue and captioned it on Instagram: "Ram aa gaye (Ram has come)." She was decked up in a heavy cream sari and emeralds for the function and accompanied by sister Rangoli Chandel. Also read: Kangana Ranaut re-unites with Fashion director Madhur, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan seen at Ayodhya Ram Temple Kangana Ranaut shares her excitement at Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya.

Kangana at Ram Mandir ceremony

Kangana shared multiple pictures of herself as posed in front of the decorated temple. “Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram (this Janmbhoomi belongs to Lord Ram),” she wrote in caption.

Kangana meets saints in Ayodhya

Kangana had reached Ayodhya two days before the main ceremony. On Sunday, she took part in a yagya and spent time in the company of famous saints like spiritual guru Rambhadracharya and others. She also shared a candid picture with Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known as Bageshwar Baba, on her Instagram Stories and sad that she wanted to give him a hug as he was almost like a brother to her and was 10 years younger to her. “Umar se guru nahi hota, karm se hota hai (a guru is by his actions not by his age),” she said, and added that she touched his feet despite him being younger to her.

Kangana with Bageshwar Dham baba.

PTI quoted Kangana as saying ahead of the ceremony, "I have come here to meet my Guru Rambhadracharya ji. Many priests are carrying out rituals and reciting verses in the name of Lord Hanuman. The energy here is miraculous. It's my good fortune that I'm getting an opportunity to be part of this (consecration) ceremony. We all are busy making arrangements to welcome Ram Lalla ji. The whole city of Ayodhya is decked up with flowers to welcome Him. May Lord Ram bless us. Jai Shri Ram!"

She also paid a visit to the Hanuman Garhi temple for a clean-up drive, but she said she had to leave soon after she was mobbed. "We came to the Hanuman temple for a cleaning drive. But as we were mobbed, we were not able to clean the temple premises as much as we wanted to. However, I would like to encourage everyone to keep our temples clean. Only building a temple won't be enough, we must keep these places clean," she said .

