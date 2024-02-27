Kangana Ranaut says ‘this is the right time’ for her to join politics

Actor Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from getting political. But she's maintained that since she's an actor first, and so doesn't have any immediate plans to contest. However, now in an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Kangana has confessed that it's “the right time” for her to plunge into politics. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor reveals what's common between ‘strong women’ Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and herself) Kangana Ranaut says she may soon join politics(Photo: Instagram)

What Kangana said now

“I have literally fought from film sets with political parties. That doesn’t keep me away, it doesn’t take me a seat to do what I want to do for my country. But, if I want to get into politics, I probably think this is the right time,” said Kangana.

The four-time National Award winner pointed out how she's represented pan-India by doing films in the South (Thalaivii, Chandramukhi 2), playing Delhi girls (Queen, Tanu Weds Manu), essaying women from Haryana (Tanu Weds Manu Returns), and also portrayed a freedom fighter as Rani Lakshmibai in her directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

“This country has given me so much, I feel deeply responsible to give back. I have always been more of a nationalist and that image has taken over even my very glorious acting career. I do have the awareness that I am deeply loved and appreciated,” said Kangana. The actor is rumoured to be a supporter of the Bhartiya Janata Party and PM Narendra Modi. She also attended the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya last month.

What Kangana said earlier

Last year, when Kangana was asked by the media if she'd contest in the next Lok Sabha elections, she said, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna showers blessings, I will fight).”

However, earlier in the year, Kangana wrote on her X handle, "I am a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. I was asked to join politics many times, I didn’t."

Kangana will be next seen in Emergency, her solo directorial debut in which she'll play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.