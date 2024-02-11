Kangana Ranaut on if she has any plans to become India’s Prime Minister: ‘Nobody will want me’

Kangana Ranaut unveiled the trailer of Telugu movie Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. At the event, the actor was asked if she had any thoughts of becoming the Prime Minister of the country one day. Kangana then joked about playing India’s Prime Minister in her upcoming film, Emergency. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts as Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he would offer her a role Kangana Ranaut after her arrival ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in January. (File Photo/ PTI)

“I just did a film called Emergency. After watching that movie, nobody will want me as the Prime Minister," Kangana Ranaut said at the event. The film, directed and produced by Kangana, features her as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Emergency revolves around the life of the late Prime Minister and marks Kangana's first solo directorial film.

What Kangana said earlier about joining politics

In February 2023, Kangana Ranaut had said she was not a political person. On X (formerly Twitter), she had said, “I am a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. I was asked to join politics many times, I didn’t."

However, in November 2023, Kangana expressed her desire to contest in elections. When reporters asked her whether she would contest in the next Lok Sabha elections, the actor had said, “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna showers blessings, I will fight).”

More about Emergency

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the official logline reads, "Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman Prime Minister of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi."

The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Emergency will be released on June 14, 2024. The film was previously set to release in theatres on November 24, 2023.

Kangana on making Emergency

On directing Emergency and starring in it, Kangana had earlier, said as per ANI, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"

