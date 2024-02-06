Kangana Ranaut reacts as Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he would offer her a role: Your alpha male heroes will become feminist

Actor Kangana Ranaut doesn't want Sandeep Reddy Vanga to offer her a role in his films after he recently said he is open to working with her. Kangana had criticised Sandeep's film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, talking about which the filmmaker said he doesn't mind her remark. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep praised Kangana and her work. Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranveer Singh called him and spoke for almost 40 minutes after watching Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to Kangana Ranaut's criticism on Animal.

Kangana Ranaut to Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Responding to Sandeep's words, Kangana tweeted, “Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir.”

She added about working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the post, “But please don't ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you.”

Sandeep on Kangana's criticism on Animal

Sandeep originally said about Kangana in the interview, “If I get a chance and if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I genuinely loved her performance in Queen and so many other films. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don't mind. I don't get angry also cause I have seen her work… I don't feel bad.”

Kangana had previously criticised Animal in a post on X. She said it is the audience running to theatres to watch ‘women beating films' and called the trend ‘discouraging.’

Reposting a fan’s tweet, she had said, “Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes. This is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile.” Her post was also regarding the performance of her film Tejas, which tanked at the box office and also received mixed reviews from critics.

