Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranveer Singh called him and spoke for almost 40 minutes after watching Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of last year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Animal opened to divisive reviews, where many argued that the film glorified misogyny and toxic masculinity, others found the film entertaining. In a new interview with Dainik Bhaskar, when director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked whether there was any feedback to Animal that has really stuck with him, he said that there were many, but it was Ranveer Singh's that comes to his mind. (Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls out Kiran Rao's comment on Kabir Singh promoting misogyny: ‘Jaake Aamir Khan ko pucho’) Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranveer Singh spoke on call after the release of Animal.

What Ranveer Singh said

Speaking with Dainik Bhaskar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed: “Since it is 40 days, bohut zyaada overwhelming, and main khud soch main pad gaya wala response mila tha Ranveer Singh se. He spoke to me for almost 40 minutes on phone. And jitna lengthy message diya hein, woh main 3-4 baar pada hoon abhi tak. Bata nahi sakta kaisa hai ki, par bahoot maza aya message padke! He wrote a lot of things about Animal which I thought, 'Arre yaar yeh bhi hain nah film mein'. Waisa.” (It has been 40 days since the release of the film and the most overwhelming response, the one that even made me think, came from Ranveer Singh. He gave such a lengthy message, and I have read it 3-4 times already. I don't want to say much but it made me really excited! I was like, ‘Oh, this is also there in the film?’)

About Animal

Animal is based on a toxic relationship between son and dad. While Ranbir Kapoor plays the son, Anil Kapoor plays his father. Rashmika Mandanna appears as Ranbir's wife whom he cheats upon with Triptii Dimri. The film has Bobby Deol as the antagonist. The film released in theatres on Decemeber 1 and arrived on Netflix on January 26.

