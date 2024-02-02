Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls out Kiran Rao's comment on Kabir Singh promoting misogyny: ‘Jaake Aamir Khan ko pucho’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal turned out to be one of last year's biggest blockbusters. Still, the film which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead was not met with favourable reviews after release, where many slammed it for being misogynist and glorifying toxic masculinity. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has taken aim at a criticism by Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. Sandeep said that she should take note of Aamir's film instead and shared how, in Dil, his character even threatens a female character with rape but end up falling in love at the end. (Also read: Kiran Rao says films like Kabir Singh glorify stalking a woman as wooing, also cites Baahubali as example) Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reacted to Kiran Rao's comment.

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga said

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed the criticism by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao without taking her name. He said in Hindi, "Today morning, my AD showed me an article. It is of the second ex-wife of a superstar. She is saying that films like Bahubaali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny and stalking. I think she does not know the difference between stalking and approaching. When people read these things out of context, they tend to agree. This is entirely wrong."

'Jaake Aamir Khan ko pucho'

He further added that he fails to understand the criticism and said, "Main kehna chahunga uss aurat ko ki jaake Aamir Khan ko pucho ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai, Ladki hai ya fuljari hai’ woh kya tha? Then come back to me. That is, matlab, if you remember Dil, almost rape attempt tak leke jaake usko ehsaas jatata hai ki isne galat kiya. Aur usko pyar ho jata hai. Yeh sab kya hai? (I would like to say to that woman, ‘Go ask Aamir Khan, ‘Is she like a pillar, a girl, or a firecracker?’ What was that?” Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost creates the situation towards an attempted rape, and it makes her realise that she was wrong. She ultimately falls in love. What is all this?) I don’t understand why they attack like that before checking the surroundings.”

Animal tells the story of a man who returns from the US post an assassination attempt on his emotionally distant father. In a bid to win his validation, the man goes on a rampage to take revenge on those who tried to kill his father. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor.

