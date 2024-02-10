Kangana Ranaut stuns in blue saree as she gets ‘inspired by ethereal beauty’ of Sadhana

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared her new pictures in which she dressed herself inspired by late actor Sadhana. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kangana posted her photos as she got ready for an event. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Yami Gautam's pregnancy, says Aditya Dhar has so much integrity) Kangana Ranaut spoke about the late actor Sadhana.

Kangana stuns in blue saree

In the pictures, Kangana was seen in a royal blue and golden saree and matching blouse. She stood inside a room with a bed in the background. The actor tied her hair in a bun and wore large earrings.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Kangana talks about late Sadhana

For the camera, Kangana gave different poses as she smiled. She also shared some candid pictures of herself. Sharing the photos, Kangana captioned the post, "Today’s look inspired by the ethereal beauty of Sadhna ji, how do you like it?"

Fans react to Kangana's pics

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "You look like eternal Wahida Rahman ji." Another person said, "You can play Madhubala for real." An Instagram user wrote, "What a beauty. Queen is queening." A comment read, "Really ma'am looking so beautiful, my beautiful inspiration queen."

About Kangana's upcoming film

Fans will see Kangana in the upcoming period political drama Emergency. Recently, Kangana shared a poster of herself along with a release date announcement. She wrote, "Unlock the story behind India's darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June,2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June, 2024." The poster featured her as the late Prime Minister on the front page of a newspaper.

More about Energency

As quoted by news agency ANI, Kangana, sharing her thoughts on the film, had said, "Emergency is my most ambitious project and second directorial post-Manikarnika, we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama." Emergency marks Kangana's first solo directorial film.

Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film's music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place