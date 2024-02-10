Kangana Ranaut reacts to Yami Gautam's pregnancy, says Aditya Dhar has so much integrity: My favourite Bollywood couple

At the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Article 370, Yami Gautam debuted her baby bump as husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar confirmed her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday night to react to Yami and Aditya's baby news, Kangana shared a screenshot of a tweet praising Aditya as he answered a question about Article 370 being a propaganda film. Also read: Yami Gautam talks about her bond with Kangana Ranaut Yami Gautam debuts baby bump at Article 370 trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut congratulates Yami and director Aditya Dhar.

Kangana Ranaut wishes Yami Gautam

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Mr Dhar has so much integrity and talent. Also Yami Gautam is just so wonderful, undoubtedly my favourite Bollywood couple. Trailer of Article 370 looks amazing. Wish them the best, also congratulations for the pregnancy as well. So happy for them." Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar married in June 2021. Their film Article 370 will be released on February 23.

What Kangana said about Yami earlier

This is not the first time Kangana has gushed about Yami. In April last year, Kangana lauded Yami and her film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She had said that Yami is 'consistently, quietly delivering most successful films'. Reacting to Yami's Instagram post about her movie becoming the 'most viewed Indian film globally on Netflix', Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, "Yami Gautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films... so inspiring. Congratulations to the entire team."

Yami Gautam on her bond with Kangana Ranaut

In 2023, Yami called Kangana Ranaut 'fantastic actress' and 'one of the best we have'. The actor also said that Kangana invited her to her Manali home, while she was shooting in the hill station. The two actors hail from Himachal Pradesh.

In an interview with DNA, Yami had said, "I think it comes from the fact that we hail from the same state and of course, she is a fantastic actress. She is one of the best we have. For me, the first way of admiration will always be work whether it is Kangana or Vidya (Vidya Balan) or so many other actresses. And then the fact that she wished me on my wedding."

Speaking about how Kangana had invited her to her home in Manali, Yami had recalled, “We were shooting for Chor in Manali. It was a two-day shoot and my mom was with me. Very sweetly she messaged me to visit her home but we couldn’t because of erratic shoot hours. It’s just mutual respect and I feel anyone who treats you with respect and love must be embraced back. Looking forward to her next film and next work because her work speaks for itself."

