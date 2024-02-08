Yami Gautam opens up about her pregnancy for the first time: It's surreal my baby was part of Article 370

Actor Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar are about to become parents. Three years into their marriage, the couple is about to have a new addition to their family. The actor is five months pregnant now and will have the baby later this year. Talking to the press after the launch of the trailer of her upcoming film, Article 370, Yami shared her experience shooting for the film while pregnant. (Also Read: Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam plays a steely NIA officer fighting for Kashmir) Yami Gautam was pregnant while shooting for some portions of her next film(Instagram)

‘It’s mentally taxing’

After joking that she could write a thesis on working while pregnant, Yami told the press that it’s ‘mentally taxing.’ She said, “Plus the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I don’t know what I would’ve done if Aditya wasn’t by my side.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

She also said that she felt a ‘responsibility as an actor’ to see this film through. “We took a lot of precautions. It wasn’t the time to tell everybody and was kept a secret while shooting. But luckily, I had only the talkie portions left to shoot. But I thank the doctors who monitored me secretly,” she added.

Yami also said she enjoyed training for the film to play an NIA agent. “Most of the training and stunts were done (by the time I was pregnant). You want to be careful,” she said, adding, “It’s surreal my baby was a part of this (film), it was always two of us putting in the hard work. I was also inspired by my mother, I’ve seen her work through pregnancy. We Indian women are stronger than we give ourselves credit for.”

Yami and Aditya

Yami and Aditya met when she was shooting for his 2019 directorial Uri: The Surgical Strike with Vicky Kaushal. The couple dated for two years before getting married on June 4, 2021. Their wedding took place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of only 20 of their closest friends and family members. The announcement that followed on Instagram came as a surprise to many because the couple had kept it all hush-hush.

About Article 370

Yami plays an NIA officer fighting for Kashmir in Article 370, which will release on February 23. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar and Irawati Harshe Mayadev.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place