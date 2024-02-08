Article 370 trailer: Yami Gautam plays a steely NIA officer fighting for Kashmir

The trailer of National Award-winning director Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s Article 370, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, released on Thursday. “Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega! #Article370Trailer Out Now! Releasing in cinemas on 23rd February,” wrote the makers releasing the trailer and announcing the film’s release on February 23. (Also Read: Exclusive: Yami Gautam to be a mum soon; is five-and-a-half month pregnant) Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370

The trailer

In the 2-minute-40-second long trailer, Yami calls Kashmir a ‘lost case’ and is seen getting frustrated how the special status is making it difficult for her to do her job as an intelligence officer. It also shows the rise of terrorism in the region, with extremists looking to gain control of the region. Soon, Yami’s character joins the NIA and is given a free hand to carry out a mission in Kashmir. The government also vows to remove Article 370 at any cost. The trailer shows how she and the government remain strong despite the conflict due to political decisions. Shashwat Sachdev’s dramatic background score emphasises the heightened tensions.

The song Dua

The makers recently released the song Dua from the film with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and music by Shashwat. The song pays tribute to all the nation's heroes who served selflessly. Lyrics for the number are penned by Kumaar with numerous singers performing backing vocals. Sharing her feelings on the song, Yami told ANI, “I got extremely emotional the first time I heard the song. The lyrics are so powerful that they just pierce through your heart. Also, it is shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, which adds to the impact. But yes, it is a beautiful tribute to all those who serve the nation selflessly.”

About Article 370

Apart from Yami, Article 370 stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar and Irawati Harshe Mayadev. Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar wrote the story, with screenplay and dialogues by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Arjun Dhawan, and additional screenplay by Aarsh Vora.

