Exclusive: Yami Gautam to be a mum soon; is five-and-a-half month pregnant

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, after a blissful marriage of three years, are all set to expand their family. We have got to learn exclusively that the Article 370 actor has been pregnant for five and a half months now! Actor Yami Gautam Dhar with husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar

A source tells us, “Yami is extremely ecstatic ever since she learnt about her pregnancy. It’s going to be most probably a May baby. The family had been keeping everything hush hush until now.”

Gautam’s recent public appearance with Dhar had led the internet to speculate whether she is pregnant, as she was hiding her belly with her dupatta. “Yami and Dhar are going to announce it soon, since she will also be promoting her next thriller now. She is the lead and he is producing it. So it makes sense to clear the air officially as it will already be evident to people. They can’t wait to share the news with the world,” adds our source.

The two had tied the knot on June 4 in 2021, after dating each other for over two years. They had met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and fell in love.