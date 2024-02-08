 Exclusive: Yami Gautam to be a mum soon; is five and a half months pregnant - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive: Yami Gautam to be a mum soon; is five-and-a-half month pregnant

Exclusive: Yami Gautam to be a mum soon; is five-and-a-half month pregnant

ByRishabh Suri
Feb 08, 2024 01:23 PM IST

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar and husband Aditya Dhar are set to become parents this year.

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, after a blissful marriage of three years, are all set to expand their family. We have got to learn exclusively that the Article 370 actor has been pregnant for five and a half months now!

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar with husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar
Actor Yami Gautam Dhar with husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar

A source tells us, “Yami is extremely ecstatic ever since she learnt about her pregnancy. It’s going to be most probably a May baby. The family had been keeping everything hush hush until now.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Gautam’s recent public appearance with Dhar had led the internet to speculate whether she is pregnant, as she was hiding her belly with her dupatta. “Yami and Dhar are going to announce it soon, since she will also be promoting her next thriller now. She is the lead and he is producing it. So it makes sense to clear the air officially as it will already be evident to people. They can’t wait to share the news with the world,” adds our source.

The two had tied the knot on June 4 in 2021, after dating each other for over two years. They had met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and fell in love.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On