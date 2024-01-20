Article 370 teaser: Yami Gautam vows to stop terrorism in Kashmir. Watch

Actor Yami Gautam will be next seen in political drama Article 370 which will be released in theatres on February 23, the makers have announced. The teaser was unveiled on Saturday, which showed Yami trying to make sense of the terrorism that dominates Jammu & Kashmir. (Also Read: Yami Gautam soaks in winter sun, spends time with cows, picks oranges as she rings in New Year in Himachal Pradesh) Yami Gautam plays an intelligence officer in Article 370

What's in the teaser?

In the teaser, Yami, in a fierce avatar, is seen saying that the terrorism in Kashmir isn't a product of people demanding azadi or freedom, but because it's a business created and sustained by corrupt politicians. She also claims that perpetrators can't be held until the special status given to Jammu & Kashmir is not withdrawn.

At the end of the teaser, we see a Yami pointing a gun at someone, while sporting a bloodied face. As the screen goes blank, we see a voiceover announcing that Article 370 would be abrogated, thus removing the special status accorded to Jammu & Kashmir, turning the state into Union Territories.

About the film

Backed by Jio Studios & B62 Studios, the film will present a "powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir", a press release said. Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Yami, known for films such as Badlapur, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, will essay the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. Aditya, who is Yami's husband, directed her in the 2019 action blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. They tied the knot in 2021.

