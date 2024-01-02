Yami Gautam soaks in winter sun, spends time with cows, picks oranges as she rings in New Year in Himachal Pradesh

Yami Gautam has shared a wholesome video from her New Year celebration in possibly her farm in Kohar, Himachal Pradesh. The actor is seen looking cute in a white and yellow Tweety-themed woollen co-ord set, soaking in the winter sun in a field, spending time with cows and calves, and enjoying the most nature has to offer. Her filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar is also seen showing love to the cows in the video. Also read: Yami Gautam: I don’t set goals every passing year, I go with the flow Yami Gautam has shared a glimpse of her New Year vacation.

Sharing the video, Yami Gautam wrote on Instagram, “Thankful for a beautiful 2023 & hoping for a blessed 2024. Happy New Year!!” She is also seen befriending a dog at the farm and shaking a tree to shower the yellow flowers on her. She and Aditya are also seen picking ripe oranges from a tree.

Commenting on her video, a fan wrote, "@yamigautam mesmerizing beauty of mother nature. Big Fan of your simplicity. Happy New Year. God bless you #diehardfanatul." Another wrote, ““Kya baat hai... nicely done.” One more reacted, “Sooooo sweeeet”. A comment also read: “Mesmerizing.. beautiful just like you.” A fan also called the entire place “Serene”.

Yami Gautam was in Kohar last New Year as well

Last year too, Yami and Aditya had celebrated the New Year in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing a glimpse of her having turmeric water, Yami had written on Instagram, “Good morning, I am in my most favourite place, Kohar in Himachal Pradesh and I am going to take you through my farm, hum log kya ugaate hai, kya karte hai (what we grow, what we do here), pretty soon. I am really excited to share with you guys, Happy health and happy holidays to everyone."

Yami Gautam's films

Yami saw three film releases last year. She headlined two films, Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and was also seen in the theatrical release, OMG 2. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 made over ₹100 crore at the box office.

