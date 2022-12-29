Yami Gautam gives tour of her farm as she enjoys holidays in Himachal Pradesh, savours 'mere khet ki haldi ka paani'

Yami Gautam took to Instagram and shared videos and pictures from her vacation in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The actor is making the most out of her holiday in her hometown ahead of New Year. She shared sun-kissed pictures from her sunny day and expressed love for the place in a video. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan drools over fondue, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur gear up for skiing in new pics from Switzerland)

Taking to Instagram Stories, she showed a sunny view of her surroundings with mountains and a cup of tea. She said, “Good morning, I am in my most favourite place, Kohar in Himachal Pradesh and I am going to take you through my farm, hum log kya ugaate hai, kya karte hai (what do we grow, what do we do here), pretty soon. I am really excited to share with you guys, Happy health and happy holidays to everyone."

Yami Gautam shared pictures from holidays in Himachal Pradesh via Instagram Stories.

She shared a sun-kissed picture with greenery in the backdrop. She wore a woolen jacket with blue tee. She used ‘no filter’, ‘himachal’ and ‘asli winter morning’ as the hashtags on her picture. She gave a wide smile while taking her selfie. She shared another picture of herself while holding a glass of water and wrote, “Mere khet ki haldi ka paani (This is turmeric water from my farm). (smiling face emoji) Start my day with this organic haldi (yellow heart emoji).” She was all smiles in the pictures and gave her fans perfect Himachal vibes.

Yami made her acting debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor in 2012, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She has starred in several movies such as Kaabil, Sanam Re, Bala, Ginny weds Sunny, A Thursday, Badlapur among others.

She tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021. She met Aditya when she essayed an undercover RAW agent in his directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Aditya and Yami became good friends during the film's promotions, and got married in an intimate ceremony.

Yami was last seen in Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. She will next be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary directorial Lost, alongside Pankaj Kapur and Rahul Khanna. She also has Oh My God 2 and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga in the pipeline. The official dates regarding the release of the movies are yet to be announced.

